Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

Netizens have reacted to Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky’s birthday message to Actor, Yul Edochie.

The actor took to his Instagram page earlier in the day to pen a birthday message to himself at the same time thanking his maker for his life wrote:

“ODOGWU is 41yrs old today.

I thank God Almighty for the gift of life.

Happy birthday to me..EZEDIKE!”

Bobrisky, who has formed a bond with the actor dashed to the comment session to compliment the actor’s looks on his 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday, 41 look good on you ❤️,” he wrote.

His comment trailed reactions from social media users who questioned his swiftness and referred to him as the actor’s prospective third wife.

“how come you’re among the first people wishing our odogwu happy birthday hmmmm hope your eye no dey there😂okwa Maka thunder⚡,” a social media user wrote.

