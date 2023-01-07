TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the…

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Netizens have reacted to Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky’s birthday message to Actor, Yul Edochie.

The actor took to his Instagram page earlier in the day to pen a birthday message to himself at the same time thanking his maker for his life wrote:

“ODOGWU is 41yrs old today.
I thank God Almighty for the gift of life.
Happy birthday to me..EZEDIKE!”

READ ALSO

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife,…

Bobrisky, who has formed a bond with the actor dashed to the comment session to compliment the actor’s looks on his 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday, 41 look good on you ❤️,” he wrote.

His comment trailed reactions from social media users who questioned his swiftness and referred to him as the actor’s prospective third wife.

“how come you’re among the first people wishing our odogwu happy birthday hmmmm hope your eye no dey there😂okwa Maka thunder⚡,” a social media user wrote.

See more reactions below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

“Being a single mom comes with stigma” – Flavor’s babymama, Anna Banner…

VIDEO: Moment Zlatan Ibile paused performance to ‘deal with’ fan trying to pick…

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on…

Exciting moment lady proposes to her female lover in Lagos (Video)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More