“She doesn’t deserve a Man like me” – Yomi Gold divorces new wife months after dumping first wife

By Ezie Innocent

Yomi Gold has announced his divorce from his wife, Meenah, whom he married less than a year ago after divorcing his first wife of 15 years.

The actor, who recently married his second wife, Meenah, takes to Instagram to share the news.

According to him, love does die and relationships should not be forced. Yomi Gold additionally asked the public not to judge anyone

He wrote:

“Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways.
I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in a relationship No one should force it.
I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.
Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me.

She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.
I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person. “

