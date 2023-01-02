Sina Rambo’s estranged wife removes ‘Adeleke’ from their daughter’s Instagram page

It seems Heidi Korth is done with the Adeleke family after describing her marriage as toxic. She has taken off the surname of the family from the page of her daughter she welcomed with her husband, a few months ago. She changed her baby’s name to Lola Yohanne Korth.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Korth called out her estranged husband and his sister in 2022 for alleged domestic violence.

Heidi Korth further shared a video of a damaged door and accused Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, and his sister of being responsible for the dented door and an injury on her wrist respectively.

She added that she can’t continue to hold on to the marriage as he can’t even assist her.

After a quick check on her Instagram page this is what we could find.

Check Baby Lola’s page below: