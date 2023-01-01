Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Seyi Vibez, has granted a full scholarship to a little boy who went viral for singing his song.

The talented Nigerian kid had been seen in a trending video doing a cover of the artiste’s “Psalm 23” word-for-word.

His beautiful rendition of the track marveled Seyi Vibez who ensured that the boy attended his show which held recently in Lagos state.

During the event, the musician brought him on stage and promised to sponsor his education till he finishes from secondary school.

Swipe to watch the video below:

In other news, A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first class in Engineering has revealed how she strived to be the best in her class after losing her parents in the first year.

Kinfeosioluwa Akin-Ibisagba emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the Department of Civil Engineering, Covenant University in 2021 with a 4.92 CGPA.