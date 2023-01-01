TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Seyi Vibez, has granted a full scholarship to a little boy who went viral for singing his song.

The talented Nigerian kid had been seen in a trending video doing a cover of the artiste’s “Psalm 23” word-for-word.

READ ALSO

Schoolgirl who cried because her parents couldn’t attend her…

Destiny Etiko gifts her gateman’s daughter scholarship…

His beautiful rendition of the track marveled Seyi Vibez who ensured that the boy attended his show which held recently in Lagos state.

During the event, the musician brought him on stage and promised to sponsor his education till he finishes from secondary school.

Swipe to watch the video below:

In other news, A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first class in Engineering has revealed how she strived to be the best in her class after losing her parents in the first year.

Kinfeosioluwa Akin-Ibisagba emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the Department of Civil Engineering, Covenant University in 2021 with a 4.92 CGPA.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

“I want a good man with family oriented mindset” – Actress…

“I just want to make more money in 2023” – Actress, Monica…

Bride screams for joy after spotting singer Chike on her wedding day (Video)

Graduate reveals she pushed herself to bag first class after losing her parents

Trouble in paradise? Davido’s cousin, B-Red and wife unfollows each other on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More