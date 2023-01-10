TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from…

Maria Chike apologizes for dragging Apostle Selman into her…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries…

“Some people are holier than Jesus” – Kingsley Okonkwo dismisses claims married people can’t have sxx while fasting

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Lagos-based preacher, Kingsley Okonkwo has tackled married couples who claim that it is not right to have intimacy during fasting.

In a video that was posted online, the clergyman expressed his opinion that couples can engage in sxxual activity while fasting and that a spouse can forego having sxx while fasting only with their partner’s permission.

He also stated that a couple will be more vulnerable to temptation if they go too long without having sxx. He proposed that a couple could refrain from copulating for a maximum of seven days while on a fast. He asserted that since fasting is done for one’s own benefit and not to appease God, having sxx during fasting will not enrage God.

READ ALSO

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel…

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

Maria Chike apologizes for dragging Apostle Selman into her alleged cheating…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

Nigerian lady appreciates her boyfriend for upgrading her lifestyle

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time…

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Some people are holier than Jesus” – Kingsley Okonkwo…

People think we use skit-making to do runs – IG Comedian, Mz Gabbie

Nigerian lady appreciates her boyfriend for upgrading her lifestyle

Speed Darlington claims Nigerian artistes touring U.S. are sponsored by…

Madwoman spotted smashing windows, windshields of moving vehicles (Video)

Maria Chike apologizes for dragging Apostle Selman into her alleged cheating…

Woman goes haywire in bank as N600k she’s been saving at home vanishes from her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More