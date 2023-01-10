“Some people are holier than Jesus” – Kingsley Okonkwo dismisses claims married people can’t have sxx while fasting

Popular Lagos-based preacher, Kingsley Okonkwo has tackled married couples who claim that it is not right to have intimacy during fasting.

In a video that was posted online, the clergyman expressed his opinion that couples can engage in sxxual activity while fasting and that a spouse can forego having sxx while fasting only with their partner’s permission.

He also stated that a couple will be more vulnerable to temptation if they go too long without having sxx. He proposed that a couple could refrain from copulating for a maximum of seven days while on a fast. He asserted that since fasting is done for one’s own benefit and not to appease God, having sxx during fasting will not enrage God.

Watch him speak below: