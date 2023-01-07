“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on his 41st birthday

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, and producer praised her husband, Yul Edochie, on his 41st birthday.

The proud wife praised her husband, whom she referred to as “the Best of them all,” on Instagram. Judy Austin wrote sweet words and said powerful prayers for him.

She wrote;

“Happy fabulous birthday to a KING.

His Excellency

Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!

Ma after God’s own heart!!!

King of Capricorns!!

The best of them all!!!

May this year be your best year so far Amen.

Praying for God’s love and protection on you always. Amen.

Na only you get today mar darling!!”

See her post below: