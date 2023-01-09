The thought of marriage is getting scary – BBNaija’s Tochi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Tochi Oke has shared his thoughts about marriage and how it scares him as time passes.

He revealed how the thought of saying ‘I do’ to someone each passing day is getting so scary to him.

He noted that the opposite partner might probably show their true colours later. He also stated that adults are now getting comfortable with being alone.

Reacting to the tweet, _iamshelia wrote:

He’s right..why risk your peace of mind by being with someone who might probably give you wahala and turn your life upside down..when u can be happy on your own. People are just trinna protect their peace”.

Tee_girlx said:

Everyone is super proud these days…and there’s no longer genuine love.. also the idea that everyone is replaceable is another problem… we don’t value ourselves…. we always want the next best…so tiring… Contentment and mutual respect is what’s needed”.

Meetemmanueljacob added:
Better to be alone than to be with someone that makes you feel alone. Also, being alone does not equate loneliness. You can be surrounded by a lot of people and still feel lonely”.

see tweet below:

Leave a Reply

