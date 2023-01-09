TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from…

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries…

Threatening to leave your relationship every time is an emotional abuse to your partner – Lady writes

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has expressed her thoughts about people who always threaten to leave their partners at the slightest provocation.

She stated on Twitter that leaving your relationship every time there is a conflict can be a response to trauma.

According to her, because people are used to being abandoned, they try to leave first when conflict arises.

READ ALSO

Why will I pay to suffer? – Mixed reactions as security uses…

Korra whines waist for Nigerian police officers shortly…

She further explained that it can cause emotional abuse and also change their partner’s sense of safety and security in the relationship.

In her words:

Threatening to leave your relationship every time conflict arises because you’re used to being abandoned so you want to leave first, can be a response to trauma – but it’s also emotional abuse and can alter your partner’s sense of safety & security within the relationship.”

Reacting to the post, thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:
Being in a relationship that stresses you enough to want to leave every time is already dysfunctional, past trauma or not. We should be with people who make us better not the other way round.”

ella_manuels said:
First off…I’ve never been dumped before so for me it’s not for the fear of anything …but then again I don’t want stress so once it’s looking like I’m about to get stressed I shout that I want a breakup

fashion_magicblog added:
All we know is relationship and forget to develop ourselves for the relationship.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on…

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Threatening to leave your relationship every time is an emotional abuse to your…

I want to sell my soul to the devil – Nigerian lady reveals

I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

What is Ned doing to Regina?” – Video of Regina and Ned Nwoko stirs…

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time…

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

Woman confronts husband for giving only his parents money out of his N900k…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More