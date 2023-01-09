Threatening to leave your relationship every time is an emotional abuse to your partner – Lady writes

A Nigerian lady has expressed her thoughts about people who always threaten to leave their partners at the slightest provocation.

She stated on Twitter that leaving your relationship every time there is a conflict can be a response to trauma.

According to her, because people are used to being abandoned, they try to leave first when conflict arises.

She further explained that it can cause emotional abuse and also change their partner’s sense of safety and security in the relationship.

In her words:

“Threatening to leave your relationship every time conflict arises because you’re used to being abandoned so you want to leave first, can be a response to trauma – but it’s also emotional abuse and can alter your partner’s sense of safety & security within the relationship.”

Reacting to the post, thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“Being in a relationship that stresses you enough to want to leave every time is already dysfunctional, past trauma or not. We should be with people who make us better not the other way round.”

ella_manuels said:

“First off…I’ve never been dumped before so for me it’s not for the fear of anything …but then again I don’t want stress so once it’s looking like I’m about to get stressed I shout that I want a breakup”

fashion_magicblog added:

“All we know is relationship and forget to develop ourselves for the relationship.”

