“Tiwa Savage, Teni and Tems have no single talent” — Speed Darlington

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Speed Darlington, a controversial rapper, claims that the three notable female singers, Teni, Tiwa Savage, and Tems, lack musical talent.

Speed Darlington recently slammed Tiwa Savage, a mother of one, for her leaked bedroom tape, following a claim that it can’t ruin her career.

During a live Instagram session, the US returnee insisted that Tiwa, Teni, and Tems are not up to standard in the entertainment industry.

Because they lack the talent to be creative on their own, the trio copies one another and repeats the same style of music, according to Speed.

He pressed on to brag about how he got his name despite refusing to name himself for a long period.

Watch the video below …

 

