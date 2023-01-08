Travellers kidnapped and injured as suspected herdsmen attack train station in Edo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Many passengers have been abducted while waiting to board a train from Igueben station in Edo State to Warri in Delta State.

According to Chidi Nwabuzor, an Edo police public relations officer, who confirmed the incident, the attack also injured some other travelers.

According to Nwabuzor, the kidnappers stormed the train station with AK-47 rifles and shot sporadically before abducting and taking some passengers into the bush.

The police spokesperson assured Nigerians that operations to search for and rescue the kidnapped passengers and apprehend the fleeing kidnappers had begun.

Nwabuzor said;

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The area commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo state security network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush-combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”

