Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner breakup for the third time

Travis Scott, an American rapper, and his reality TV star girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have called it quits for the third time.

The couple split up a few years ago, but they rekindled their romance in February 2020, then split up again in May 2021.

According to a source, Kylie and Travis split last year during the holidays and agreed to remain friends as well as co-parent.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents,” the source said.

US Weekly reports that it comes after 25-year-old Jenner took their 4-year-old daughter Stormi on a New Year’s getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Travis and Kylie initially separated in October of 2019, after a two-year-long relationship. A source had disclosed at the time the duo were trying to make things work romantically but opted to put their rocky relationship on pause instead.