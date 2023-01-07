TV store employee goes viral for letting homeless kids watch cartoons daily (Watch video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A staff of a Television sales store has melted hearts with his kindhearted gesture toward a group of homeless kids.

The man is said to often put cartoons on whenever the street kids come to the store every night.

According to reports, he also lets them choose which particular channel they would love to watch and selects it for them.

A video that is trending online shows one of those moments the store employee was putting on a cartoon channel for two kids.

Social media users praised him for the random act of kindness which does not cost a dime yet puts smiles on the kids’ faces.

Watch the video below:

@Edisonokojie1; Little act of kindness that is priceless!!

@David850332381; That’s a good gesture but I hope they won’t break things

@highz_lyn; People just don’t understand the meaning of doing good ….. They think that being mean pays

@damhi_; This is lovely 😍 I hope Nigerians learn from this…

@Cjazter; Hmmm if na my naija people, them fit turn allow to allowance. One evening, if the employee tey to put am for them, them fit start dey drop queries for em.

@Iam_whochay; Those trenches tv shops on the mainland do it too, it’s just a way to let people catch fun while still marketing your product.

