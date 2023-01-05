VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

BBnaija star, Nini Singh has reacted to rumours of her engagement to co-star, Saga Adeolu.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nini Singh showed off her hands, to debunk rumours of the engagement. Nini showed off her wedding finger which had no ring on it. This clearly confirms that the reality star isn’t engaged.

Its no secret that on the popular reality series, Big Brother Naija, where they first met, Saga and Nini grew close.

The co-stars’ relationship has been the subject of dating speculations since they left the reality series in 2021.

After a cutesy video of the former reality stars’ relationship appeared online, their fans reacted.

This happened when Nini confronted a troll who had questioned the relationship between her and her boyfriend, who had been playing on her lips like an anthem during the BBNaija show.

The reality stars were seen playing together in a video that surfaced online, as though a relationship was already developing between them.

In response to the video, some online users speculated that Nini and Saga may be dating but are keeping things hidden for the time being.