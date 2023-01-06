VIDEO: BBNaija’s Queen shares beautiful moments from her private baby shower

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

BBnaija star, Queen Mercy Atang has wowed her fans on Instagram with amazing clips from her baby shower.

The expectant mother, whose pregnancy announcement stunned many, posted lovely pictures from her baby shower on Instagram.

Queen revealed that she held a private baby shower with just her family and friends, who genuinely love her.

Queen, who is anticipating her child’s birth, stated that she is starting the year with so much joy in her heart as she looks forward to the birth of her baby.

“PRIVATE BABY SHOWER

A private baby shower with the teams nd family. Sharing my happiness with the ones that love me genuinely.

Starting the year with so much joy in my heart as I look forward to receive God’s gift for me. Sending our love to you and your family. May we all have a blessed and blissful year”.

