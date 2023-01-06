VIDEO: Maria’s lover Kelvin, makes up with Cubana Chief Priest months after fall out

Kelvin, ex husband to Cubana Chief Priest’s sister and boyfriend to BBnaija star, Maria Chike has made peace with Cubana Chief Priest months after their fall out.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, the duo had a fall out months back after Cubana Chief Priest called him out for leaving his sister for Maria Chike.

He described how his sister first encountered Maria in her marital house while wearing Kelvin’s clothing. Cubana warned the two lovers to stop threatening his sister because she had left their Owerri home and was no longer living there.

In a recent video posted on Cubana Chief Priest’s Instagram stories, Kelvin, the ex-husband of the socialite’s sister could be seen having fun in the club, but his lover Maria wasn’t there. The two lovers may have split up, according to several social media users.

