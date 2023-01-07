TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the…

VIDEO: Moment Zlatan Ibile paused performance to ‘deal with’ fan trying to pick his pocket during concert

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian artist, Zlatan Ibile has shocked many as he pauses his show to tackle a fan who tried to pick his pocket.

The video which made its way to social media shows the singer in one of his concert when a fan tried to pick his pocket.

A video from the show captured when Zlatan Ibile was climbing back on stage and a man touching his knicker which led the singer to think the guy wanted to pick his pocket.

READ ALSO

If a man genuinely likes a woman, he should send her money…

Zlatan Ibile offers N7.3million to any lucky fan who can…

The artiste got angry and made attempts to jump at the person, but people were holding him back, however, he was eventually able to jump on the fan and some others in the crowd.

Zlatan did not allow the matter to escalate to an irreversible level, so after attacking the fan for a brief moment, he went back on stage to continue his performance like nothing happened.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

“Being a single mom comes with stigma” – Flavor’s babymama, Anna Banner…

VIDEO: Moment Zlatan Ibile paused performance to ‘deal with’ fan trying to pick…

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on…

Exciting moment lady proposes to her female lover in Lagos (Video)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More