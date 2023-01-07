VIDEO: Moment Zlatan Ibile paused performance to ‘deal with’ fan trying to pick his pocket during concert

Nigerian artist, Zlatan Ibile has shocked many as he pauses his show to tackle a fan who tried to pick his pocket.

The video which made its way to social media shows the singer in one of his concert when a fan tried to pick his pocket.

A video from the show captured when Zlatan Ibile was climbing back on stage and a man touching his knicker which led the singer to think the guy wanted to pick his pocket.

The artiste got angry and made attempts to jump at the person, but people were holding him back, however, he was eventually able to jump on the fan and some others in the crowd.

Zlatan did not allow the matter to escalate to an irreversible level, so after attacking the fan for a brief moment, he went back on stage to continue his performance like nothing happened.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW