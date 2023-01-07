TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the…

Video of Toyin Abraham asking comedian Sydney Talker for money stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular comedian, Sydney Talker, has stirred reactions after sharing a video with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

The duo were spotted hugging each other passionately as they greeted themselves at a public space.

READ ALSO

“My hubby is the best thing that happened to me but we…

VIDEO: Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on her pregnancy loss

The video also captured Toyin Abraham asking Sydney talker to send her money. Sydney in his response asked how much she wanted and she responded by saying 200,000 naira. This surprised Sydney who quickly moved away from her.

Reacting to the video, abdulafeezbaba said:

How would you hold a married woman like that, nawa for these people ooo.”

Trenchkiiiiid wrote:

Female always broke, that gender.”

dnd_senseimob added:

She say 200, you think say the hug na free?”

akunede1 wrote:

After civil service, na entertainment industry corrupt pass. That hug is beyond casual

 

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Singer Portable uses his boxers to safe-keep wads of cash given to him by…

Video of Toyin Abraham asking comedian Sydney Talker for money stirs reactions

TV store employee goes viral for letting homeless kids watch cartoons daily…

Gifty Powers makes first for 2023, poses with mystery husband

He made me cheat and taste dirty manhoods – Heartbroken Nigerian lady…

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More