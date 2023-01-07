Video of Toyin Abraham asking comedian Sydney Talker for money stirs reactions

Popular comedian, Sydney Talker, has stirred reactions after sharing a video with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

The duo were spotted hugging each other passionately as they greeted themselves at a public space.

The video also captured Toyin Abraham asking Sydney talker to send her money. Sydney in his response asked how much she wanted and she responded by saying 200,000 naira. This surprised Sydney who quickly moved away from her.

Reacting to the video, abdulafeezbaba said:

“How would you hold a married woman like that, nawa for these people ooo.”

Trenchkiiiiid wrote:

“Female always broke, that gender.”

dnd_senseimob added:

“She say 200, you think say the hug na free?”

akunede1 wrote:

”After civil service, na entertainment industry corrupt pass. That hug is beyond casual”

Watch the video below: