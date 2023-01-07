VIDEO: Singer Portable uses his boxers to safe-keep wads of cash given to him by patrons at a nightclub in Lagos

Controversial Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable has surprised his fans as he stack wads of cash in his boxers.

In a video which made its way to the internet, the singer was seen stacking cash in his boxers as patron of the club gave his wad of cash as appreciation.

the singer made a dramatic entrance at one of his concert where he arrived in a white coffin.

The singer, on Wednesday night, December 28th held his Portable Live in Concert at African Shrine.

The highlight of the night was when the father of four arrived stage in a coffin. In the video, Portable could be seen entering a coffin as he was been transported to the stage.