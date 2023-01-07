“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex Ekubo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Venita Akpofure, a Nollywood actress and Big Brother Naija alumni has questioned the motive behind Fancy Acholonu’s constant tell-all about Alex Ekubo.

Recall that social media has been awash with controversies surrounding Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s failed engagement for the past few weeks.

Venita Akpofure took to Twitter to question Fancy Acholonu’s motive for slandering Alex Ekubo’s name despite the fact that they are not married or co-parenting.

Venita stated that with Fancy’s exposing Alex Ekubo, it would be hard for future partners to build trust with her.

She noted how every woman in the world has endured betrayals, cheating, and deception, but no one died from it, hence she doesn’t see reasons for Fancy’s outburst.

“This Girl Sha…won’t be easy for future partners to build trust with you AT ALL. Almost every woman in this world has AT some point be deceived/betrayed/cheated on. It’s wrong but nobody died. There are no kids, property or legalities involved. What is actually your MOTIVE?”, she asked.

