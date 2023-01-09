“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear life while crossing canopy walkway (Video)

A viral video captures the moment popular comedian, Sabinus a.k.a Mr Funny cried out in fear while crossing a canopy walkway.

The star comedian and other tourists had been making their way across the bridge when someone decided to give them a scare.

Someone had slightly given the bridge a shake which stirred shrieks of fear from Sabinus.

In the video shared, he was heard asking who had shaken the bridge after screaming for dear life and holding on to the rope rails.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, ewadunnii commented: “had headache for a whole week when i did this nonsense not fun to me ,will never try it again’

official_aniks: “This sht is so scaring, I can never try it again”

masafi90: “I can never trust anything from Nigeria”