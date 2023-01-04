Why will I pay to suffer? – Mixed reactions as security uses cane to control crowd at music concert

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video that surfaced online and stirred reactions shows the strict crowd-control strategy a security guard used at a concert.

The man was holding a cane, which he used to control the large group of Nigerians so they wouldn’t breach the barrier.

As he passed through the front row, he raised his cane, signaling for everyone to reposition themselves.

Although no one was flogged, the security move nonetheless drew criticism as people questioned why adults should be subjected to such treatment at a performance they paid to attend.

ebiye_million commented; Na them know wetin carry them go there

preciousjulie4; I was expecting someone to snatch the cane from behind sef… are you sure those people are Nigerians

a.d.e.s.u.j.i; When they’re not ewure “goat” 😂, nawao this people no dey rate us all. 😒

heartbreakfoeva; Na werin fit Nigerians be this , we too like violence

iam_temmie_frosh; God abeg😂😂😂..make una dey stay for house una no dey hear

kenniey380; They love their chains, why will i pay to suffer or be punished

mikkytorino; No be underage i dey see so??? 🥹 oh! Lord! 😢 wetin those children dey do there

