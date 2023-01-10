TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where…

Woman goes haywire in bank as N600k she’s been saving at home vanishes from her newly opened account (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman who had an account at a bank caused a scene caused a scene after N600,000 inexplicably vanished.

She said that she had been saving the money at home without experiencing any problems with theft or fraud, but after opening an account, the money vanished.

In the banking hall, the distraught woman could be seen pacing back and forth and moaning about the lost money.

READ ALSO

My lover is cheating with another woman – Side chic cries…

How do I tell my mum? – Young lady seeks advice as pregnancy…

If the bank didn’t refund her money, she threatened to harm someone fatally.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, wrote xo_meji; Yahoo Bois stop disturbing this legit hustler, politician they there

imisi_ee; Na to dey sh** for everywhere inside the bank omo 😠😠😡

xperiment022; E fit be union bank , very bad bank … na so money just do fiam from my account …

hique.xx; Omo as I see this video me self get heartbroken like that dem wipe my own money too 💔

baddext_ceo; $1,333…? Kindly try and locate this woman let the internet do it’s magic 🪄 let’s help her

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time…

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to…

‘My husband must satisfy me in bed because I cannot cheat’ – Bella Ebinum

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Maria Chike apologizes for dragging Apostle Selman into her alleged cheating…

Woman goes haywire in bank as N600k she’s been saving at home vanishes from her…

My ex-boyfriend got married to my bestie and sent me wedding invitation”…

“I lied to my mum that I was the best student”- Man who got an extra…

How I tricked my husband to send N500k to his sister – Married woman…

Actress Luchy Donalds left heartbroken after a friend scammed her of N1.5…

“I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart” – Bovi says, opens up on what…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More