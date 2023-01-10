Woman goes haywire in bank as N600k she’s been saving at home vanishes from her newly opened account (Video)

A Nigerian woman who had an account at a bank caused a scene caused a scene after N600,000 inexplicably vanished.

She said that she had been saving the money at home without experiencing any problems with theft or fraud, but after opening an account, the money vanished.

In the banking hall, the distraught woman could be seen pacing back and forth and moaning about the lost money.

If the bank didn’t refund her money, she threatened to harm someone fatally.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, wrote xo_meji; Yahoo Bois stop disturbing this legit hustler, politician they there

imisi_ee; Na to dey sh** for everywhere inside the bank omo 😠😠😡

xperiment022; E fit be union bank , very bad bank … na so money just do fiam from my account …

hique.xx; Omo as I see this video me self get heartbroken like that dem wipe my own money too 💔

baddext_ceo; $1,333…? Kindly try and locate this woman let the internet do it’s magic 🪄 let’s help her