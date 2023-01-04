“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to first son, Kambi as he turns 16

May Yul Edochie, the stunning wife of actor Yul Edochie, wrote a moving birthday message for her son Kambi, who turns 16 today.

May made sure to remind him that he is wiser and more mature today than he was before in a potent birthday letter to him.

She appreciated the little lady for always making her proud.

“It’s Kambi’s birthday, hurray!

My first son, today is not just your regular birthday, it’s your 16th and a very special one. I wish you the very best life has to offer on this marvelous milestone. I want you to realize that you are more mature now and smarter.

May heaven open and rain blessings and favour upon you to the glory of God. You s be greater than our expectations and no evil shall come near you. Keep making us proud my super son. Keep shining, love you always,” she wrote.