“You voted for me, but you have no right over my life” – Phyna tells fans (Video)

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2022, Phyna, has sent a greeting for the new year to her followers who keep offering her unsolicited advice.

The reality TV personality stated that while she appreciates their efforts in helping her win the “Level Up” season, they do not have the right to make decisions for her.

Phyna asked her followers not to criticize or disparage her during an Instagram live session since she is a human and not a machine.

The former hype woman from Edo said that while she appreciated that her followers supported her, they have no control over her life and are unable to direct it.

Watch her speak below:

In reaction, hettyakorf200 commented; Phyna spending her own money on a machine is far far better than kolomental who is busy spending hers on Azul and designer wares

mr_soccermaniac: Worst ever winner in the history of big brother. Tufiakwa

mayraDaeZ3: My Issue Is that wny does she have to explain to people everytime