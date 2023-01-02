TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Young man cries out for help after placing bet with N278k given to him for errand

By Ezie Innocent

A young man who lost a significant amount of money to sports betting has appealed to Nigerians for help.

He provided a screenshot of the virtual bet slip in a video that was posted online, where he also disclosed that he used N278,000 to stake 1.06 odds.

The man claimed that he had been given the money to run errands, but he ultimately decided to utilize it to earn some more money, but things did not work out.

After losing the amount to the sports bet, he took to his social media account to cry out for help.

He pleaded with other professional sports bettors to assist me, including the Mayor of Ekiti, Olamide, and Talented.

Watch the video below;

