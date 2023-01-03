Young man cries profusely after being dumped, burns jersey girlfriend bought for him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man burned a pair of jerseys that his girlfriend had given him while they were still dating after she jilted him.

He recently had suffered a heartbreak which had crushed his heart so much that he chose to destroy the jersey that makes him think of her.

The dumped partner was also seen sobbing uncontrollably while shirtless and wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.

He was seen lighting the shirts he had gotten as a gift from his ex-girlfriend with a lighter.

The young man who cried silently was seen sitting beside the burning jersey, not making any attempt to move away from the flame.

