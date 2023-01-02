“Your dragging won’t stop me from sleeping with any man I want” – Blessing Okoro blows hot

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO has replied those trolling her following the recent news of her new found love.

Due to her purported association with the late Bimbo Ogbonna’s husband, IVD, Blessing Okoro has become a social media sensation for the wrong reasons.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Blessing took to her Instagram page to flaunt the arm of a man who tattooed her name on his hand declaring her undying love for him.

Social media users took to her comment section to accuse her of taking IVD’s side during the domestic violence case of his late wife because she was in a relationship with him.

Reacting to the social media trolls after her alleged lover was posted, Blessing Okoro has disclosed that she doesn’t owe anybody an explanation about her private life. She added that her brand was built from controversy hence she is not moved by the trolls.

In her words: