TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance,…

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” –…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved…

“Your dragging won’t stop me from sleeping with any man I want” – Blessing Okoro blows hot

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO has replied those trolling her following the recent news of her new found love.

Due to her purported association with the late Bimbo Ogbonna’s husband, IVD, Blessing Okoro has become a social media sensation for the wrong reasons.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Blessing took to her Instagram page to flaunt the arm of a man who tattooed her name on his hand declaring her undying love for him.

READ ALSO

Make sure you are fine before you troll me – Paul…

“I have a block button that works” – Nkechi…

Social media users took to her comment section to accuse her of taking IVD’s side during the domestic violence case of his late wife because she was in a relationship with him.

Reacting to the social media trolls after her alleged lover was posted, Blessing Okoro has disclosed that she doesn’t owe anybody an explanation about her private life. She added that her brand was built from controversy hence she is not moved by the trolls.

In her words:

“Anybody that knows me as Blessing CEO knows that I am too bold to hide anything from you guys. You don’t have any problem with my personal life. Even when Blessing is not talking, they are fabricating lies. Whoever I choose to date and whoever I choose to sleep with is none of your business I just want to remind you that dragging me won’t stop me from sleeping with any man I want or dating who I want”,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates…

“I thought my feelings had died with my past” – Blessing CEO and IVD spark…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Your dragging won’t stop me from sleeping with any man I want” –…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates…

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu…

VIDEO: “Stop telling people I can’t travel” – Actress Empress…

VIDEO: Backlash as Chioma Chukwuka stuns in swimsuit, exposes body

Sina Rambo’s estranged wife removes ‘Adeleke’ from their daughter’s Instagram…

Reactions as lady leaves her man by the roadside to meet Lamborghini owner…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More