“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita Edochie shares emotional post

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has written a sweet note to her beloved husband, Tony Edochie.

Rita wrote a long tribute expressing her gratitude to God for giving her a man who is so full of love and patience.

According to her, her husband is the only man on Earth who would be able to marry and tolerate her behaviour.

In Rita’s words:

“My GREAT people in the world, please join me and celebrate the world best HUSBAND ever COMRADE TONY NCHEKWUBE EDOCHIE my COMPLETE HALF.

“YOU ARE A SPECIAL GIFT FROM GOD TO ME. YOU ARE THE ONLY MAN ON EARTH THAT CAN MARRY ME AND I BELIEVE THAT IS THE REASON GOD ALMIGHTY GAVE YOU TO ME.

“I THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE AND PATIENCE all these YEARS most especially because of my kind of career. It is not easy. Not every man will TOLERATE it knowing fully well that YOUR EAR HEARS A LOT BUT FOR THE FACT THAT YOU KNOW YOUR BETTER HALF YOU CARE NOT and keep supporting me.

“Your SUPPORT to me is AWESOME. I USE THIS MEDIUM TO LET YOU KNOW THAT I CAN’T LOVE YOU LESS. YOU ARE A GREAT MAN. I wish you every good thing in LIFE you wish yourself IJMN .”