TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita Edochie shares emotional post

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has written a sweet note to her beloved husband, Tony Edochie.

Rita wrote a long tribute expressing her gratitude to God for giving her a man who is so full of love and patience.

According to her, her husband is the only man on Earth who would be able to marry and tolerate her behaviour.

READ ALSO

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on…

In Rita’s words:

“My GREAT people in the world, please join me and celebrate the world best HUSBAND ever COMRADE TONY NCHEKWUBE EDOCHIE my COMPLETE HALF.

“YOU ARE A SPECIAL GIFT FROM GOD TO ME. YOU ARE THE ONLY MAN ON EARTH THAT CAN MARRY ME AND I BELIEVE THAT IS THE REASON GOD ALMIGHTY GAVE YOU TO ME.

“I THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE AND PATIENCE all these YEARS most especially because of my kind of career. It is not easy. Not every man will TOLERATE it knowing fully well that YOUR EAR HEARS A LOT BUT FOR THE FACT THAT YOU KNOW YOUR BETTER HALF YOU CARE NOT and keep supporting me.

“Your SUPPORT to me is AWESOME. I USE THIS MEDIUM TO LET YOU KNOW THAT I CAN’T LOVE YOU LESS. YOU ARE A GREAT MAN. I wish you every good thing in LIFE you wish yourself IJMN .”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians in shock as female student of OAU reveals questions she was asked…

I can knack for the whole day, I’m always in the mood – BBN star…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

“Did Chioma tell you I have a problem with her?” – Sina…

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

VIDEO: Maria’s lover Kelvin, makes up with Cubana Chief Priest months after fall…

Dino Melaye accuses Tinubu and team of using Photoshop on Ebuka’s picture

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More