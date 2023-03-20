20-year-old lady in tears over inability to have children after alleged 35 abortions (Video)

A 20-year-old Nigerian lady has lamented over her troubling marital crisis after allegedly aborting 35 pregnancies that has led to her childlessness.

The video which surfaced on social media platforms captures the lady confessing to carrying out 35 abortions which has damaged her womb, leaving her with an inability to give birth.

In the video making the rounds on social media, she revealed that her predicament has left her with an option of divorcing her husband as the doctor had confirmed her suspicions of her barrenness.

“I have aborted 35 kids at the age of 20, now am married and the doctor said I can’t give birth again. Now I have to get a divorce,” the lady captioned the video.

