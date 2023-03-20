TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

20-year-old lady in tears over inability to have children after alleged 35 abortions (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A 20-year-old Nigerian lady has lamented over her troubling marital crisis after allegedly aborting 35 pregnancies that has led to her childlessness.

The video which surfaced on social media platforms captures the lady confessing to carrying out 35 abortions which has damaged her womb, leaving her with an inability to give birth.

In the video making the rounds on social media, she revealed that her predicament has left her with an option of divorcing her husband as the doctor had confirmed her suspicions of her barrenness.

READ ALSO

Viral lady whose man proposed with N2.5m dumps him to marry…

21-yr-old girl reportedly drinks rat po!son because…

“I have aborted 35 kids at the age of 20, now am married and the doctor said I can’t give birth again. Now I have to get a divorce,” the lady captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Nigerian man and his plus-sized bride set internet abuzz (Photos/Video)

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

“Little Englander” – FFK fires Ben Llewelyn-Jones over visa ban threat

Visiting prayer houses is a major turn off for me – Man warns future wife

Toke Makinwa slams man for being obsessed with her huge backside

Not all skit-makers are destined to ‘blow’ – Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka

Toke Makinwa clashes with trolls who questioned her for being single at her age

Bobrisky sets aside N20 million to feed Christians, Muslims who’re fasting

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More