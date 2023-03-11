2023 Election: I won’t back down – Peter Obi reassures Obidients

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has assured his supporters that he will not give up on regaining his ‘stolen’ presidential mandate.

Obi made the assurance after meeting with Jennifer Efedi, the woman who returned to vote with bandages after being attacked by suspected thugs on election day, February 25.

The former governor of Anambra state has stated that he will not disappoint his supporters and will pursue the case to its conclusion.

In a viral video, Obi responded to a lady in the background asking him not to give up on restoring the people’s mandate.

She said: Sir, please don’t give up.

In response, Obi said: No, no, no!

See the video clip:

