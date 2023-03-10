TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian doctor on twitter with the handle @osasuu has complained of someone using her dollar card to shop when she didn’t give it to anyone.

She said the person was in zenith bank and she had written a letter but has gotten no response. 

In her words:

“Someone in Zenith bank used my dollar card(that was with me) to shop on fashionova in January. My hard earned money I’ve sha written letter. I hope they do something about it. It’s since January o I forgot to mention it to you guys because I was focused on exam.”

Netizens agreed that they have had same issues with the same Zenith bank and it was sad that a financial institution like that would allow their customers lose their money.

