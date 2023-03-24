Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to annul the brain of anyone who attempts to annul Bola Tinubu’s election as the president-elect.

He made the tweet as he said that the opposition has been planning to disrupt peace despite all their attempts at keeping this same peace.

His tweet read:

“Annul Asiwaju’s election & we will annul your brain. Given what the opposition are planning & doing despite our attempt to keep the peace we are going back to the trenches. Those attempting to intimidate the courts, destabilise our nation & stop the swearing-in will rue the day.”

However, for some reasons best known to him, FFK later deleted this tweet after vowing to go back to the trenches.

Netizens wondered why he chose to delete the tweet after making such threats.