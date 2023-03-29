TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of…

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with…

APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel cries out after he was robbed in Abuja

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that he was robbed in Abuja.

The budding politician took to his Twitter page to lament following the incident.

He revealed that the incident had occured at Maitama in Abuja. His car was apparently broken into; his bag, ATM cards and tokens were all stolen by the thieves.

READ ALSO

Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz,…

Months after campaigning for APC, Portable joins Accord…

Dayo Israel shared a photo which captured the section of the car where the robbers had broken to steal his belongings.

Sharing the photo, he wrote:

Car broken into, glass shattered, bag stolen, Atm cards, tokens etc. Gone. Maitama. All is well.”

Netizens took to the comment section to sympathize with him following the disclosure.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel cries out after he was robbed in Abuja

“How I almost suffered heart attack after paying N100k bill during…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Portable cries out in fear as police officers storm his bar to arrest him

You’re putting me in trouble – Female firefighter begs admirers to stop calling…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More