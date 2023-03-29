APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel cries out after he was robbed in Abuja

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that he was robbed in Abuja.

The budding politician took to his Twitter page to lament following the incident.

He revealed that the incident had occured at Maitama in Abuja. His car was apparently broken into; his bag, ATM cards and tokens were all stolen by the thieves.

Dayo Israel shared a photo which captured the section of the car where the robbers had broken to steal his belongings.

Sharing the photo, he wrote:

“Car broken into, glass shattered, bag stolen, Atm cards, tokens etc. Gone. Maitama. All is well.”

Netizens took to the comment section to sympathize with him following the disclosure.

See his post below: