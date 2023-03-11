Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Singer Ayra Starr was seen stuck in an elevator in Manchester City and singing praise songs to God after they missed the show.

According to her, they were in the way to a show where she was to perform but they got stuck in the elevator and could not make it to the event. 

Netizens had many reactions to this as some shared similar experiences. 

Some of the comments read:

Christy Douglas:

“same thing happened to me on our way to akwaibom 2 years ago for a wedding, our car broke down without a fault, we were on the road till 10pm

EDDIEVIBES&:

“Mehn Only who experience this will know Wasup, cuz the one I was stuck last yr,For 11 good hours till the next morn,God saved me. I wld have bin dead”

edaknosakhare:

“I tell you, I will just beg God to sedate me. It is one reason I try my best to use the stairs if I can, cos may this not befall me again.”

See full video here:

@ayrastarr

Manchester 1-0 Ayra

♬ original sound – Ayra Starr

