Bank security guard who returned $10,000 now successful businessman

By Ezie Innocent

Ibrahim Ogbanago, a security officer from Nigeria, gained fame in 2022 while stationed at a UBA branch in Ikeja, Lagos State, for returning a $10,000 lost and found item.

Tony Elumelu, the bank’s CEO, gave him particular recognition for his honesty and gave him a payment of $30,000.

The business magnate had voiced his admiration for the security man for his honesty which showed that there still exists honorable men.

He took to his Instagram and wrote; “When I heard about this story, I knew I had to meet the man who despite facing rising petrol & transportation prices and “tomato ebola” returned such a huge sum of money without recourse to himself.

It was a pleasant surprise to hear him tell this story and about how he came to be in the board room with us. Even more surprising was hearing him speak about his passion for governance and integrity in leadership.

“Mohammed Ibrahim Ogbanago is an exemplary ambassador of the UBA spirit and it was fulfilling to meet and reward him for his conduct.

The @UBAGroup management is proud to have this caliber of staff at all levels. Congratulations to Mohammed and keep up the good work”

His monthly salary was N30,000 before the incident, but he is now a prosperous employer of labor in Kogi state thanks to the $30k in donations he got from well-meaning Nigerians.

Ogbanago was also one of 437 individuals nominated for 2022 National Honors Awards. Federal Republic Medal (FRM) II was given to them.

