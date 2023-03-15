BBN Angel reveals what goes on in her mind whenever she visits the toilet

Reality TV star, Angel has revealed what goes through her mind anytime she’s making use of the water closet in her house.

She said that she always imagines a snake coming to bite her everytime she sits on the toilet.

In her words:

“Every time I sit on the toilet, I envision a snake coming up to eat my cat. I don’t know why my brain does that to me.”

There were so many reactions to this tweet and some of them read:

flowdaiceberg:

“Na your draw snake for body… face your fear werey sun Mo eni ton baja”

virtually.an.angel:

“Story of my life now! I keep getting up to check Lesson is be careful what you consume from social media.”