Reality TV star, Angel has revealed what goes through her mind anytime she’s making use of the water closet in her house.
She said that she always imagines a snake coming to bite her everytime she sits on the toilet.
In her words:
“Every time I sit on the toilet, I envision a snake coming up to eat my cat. I don’t know why my brain does that to me.”
There were so many reactions to this tweet and some of them read:
flowdaiceberg:
“Na your draw snake for body… face your fear werey sun Mo eni ton baja”
virtually.an.angel:
“Story of my life now! I keep getting up to check Lesson is be careful what you consume from social media.”
