BBNaija star, Beauty set to launch own reality show

Former Big Brother Naija 2022 and socialite Beauty Tukura has revealed she’d be launching her own reality show which she entitled ‘My Beautyful Life’.

The ex beauty queen made the the disclosure through her social media page on March 29, 2023 and disclosed that the show would happen on 1st of April.

Her new reality series is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase as well as Urban respectively by 9pm and 9:30pm.

She wrote; “My heart is full of gratitude 🙏🏽 the tears of joy are overflowing 😭😭 Thank you God!!! 🙏🏽❤️ @dstvnigeria @gotvng @multichoice_group Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity.

I can’t believe I have my own reality tv show 😭 ( this small Taraban girl, somebody wake me up 😭).

MY BEAUTYFUL LIFE is about my life’s journey in its raw form. 🥰🥰 I AM COMING TO YOUR SCREENS SOON!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #beautytukura #mybeautyfullife”