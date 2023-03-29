TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing…

BBNaija star, Beauty set to launch own reality show

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija 2022 and socialite Beauty Tukura has revealed she’d be launching her own reality show which she entitled ‘My Beautyful Life’.

The ex beauty queen made the the disclosure through her social media page on March 29, 2023 and disclosed that the show would happen on 1st of April.

Her new reality series is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase as well as Urban respectively by 9pm and 9:30pm.

READ ALSO

“Most BBNaija girls have only ‘kpekus’ to…

“You must have had key” – Pere tackles Nedu over…

She wrote; “My heart is full of gratitude 🙏🏽 the tears of joy are overflowing 😭😭 Thank you God!!! 🙏🏽❤️ @dstvnigeria @gotvng @multichoice_group Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity.

I can’t believe I have my own reality tv show 😭 ( this small Taraban girl, somebody wake me up 😭).

MY BEAUTYFUL LIFE is about my life’s journey in its raw form. 🥰🥰 I AM COMING TO YOUR SCREENS SOON!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #beautytukura #mybeautyfullife”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star, Beauty set to launch own reality show

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Man reveals foreign partners ended business contract after 2023 election…

APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel cries out after he was robbed in Abuja

“How I almost suffered heart attack after paying N100k bill during…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More