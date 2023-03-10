Big Boy cries like baby after being served breakfast by girlfriend (Video)

A young guy was caught on camera sobbing uncontrollably after his girlfriend dumped him.

While his female friends were consoling him, his male friends were making fun of him as he collapsed to the ground in sobs.

The ladies in the background could be heard telling him to get up off the ground and to stop crying and that things would be alright eventually.

The men were making fun of him by saying “Why your babe go leave you” over and over. “This guy don chop breakfast,” they mocked the young man further.

The heartbroken man’s crying got louder amid the whole consolation and the jest from his friends; although some tried to pull him off the floor despite his resistance.

Watch the video below: