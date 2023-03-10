TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Big Boy cries like baby after being served breakfast by girlfriend (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young guy was caught on camera sobbing uncontrollably after his girlfriend dumped him.

While his female friends were consoling him, his male friends were making fun of him as he collapsed to the ground in sobs.

The ladies in the background could be heard telling him to get up off the ground and to stop crying and that things would be alright eventually.

READ ALSO

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his…

Man angrily takes back iPhone from his babe after seeing who…

The men were making fun of him by saying “Why your babe go leave you” over and over. “This guy don chop breakfast,” they mocked the young man further.

The heartbroken man’s crying got louder amid the whole consolation and the jest from his friends; although some tried to pull him off the floor despite his resistance.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More