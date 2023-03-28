Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular reality star, White Money has said that the majority of women in Nigeria don’t care about a man’s struggling phase.

He made this claim while a guest on The Honest Bunch show and supported it with anecdotal evidence from his own life.

According to the media personality, 99 percent of women are more interested in a man’s success than his beginnings, and none of them would be willing to go out with a broke man.

White Money claimed that when he was a “nobody,” women were interested in giving him a chance to woe them, but now that he is a celeb, they have started to.

He stated that some big girls who previously turned him down when he tried to woo them are now congratulating him, something that would never have occurred if he weren’t a celebrity.

He also rebuked his colleague Doyin for saying that once a guy has money, no woman is out of his league. Doyin had criticized him for that earlier remark.

Watch the video below:

