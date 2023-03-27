Bobrisky sets aside N20 million to feed Christians, Muslims who’re fasting

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, disclosed that he set aside N20 million to buy food for Christians and Muslims who are fasting.

Christians began their 40-day fast during lent in February, and it will end in April in time for Easter. Muslims started fasting during Ramadan in March, and it will last until April 2023.

Using his social media accounts, Bobrisky announced that he would use the funds put aside to feed people who had been fasting for days.

He declared that despite the fact that people do not recognize his efforts and gestures, he will continue to be kind to them and not change his humanitarian nature.

Bobrisky wrote; “I budget (20million) for cooking for people fasting daily. I will never change my kindness to people even despite many of them are ingrate.”