TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

Bobrisky sets aside N20 million to feed Christians, Muslims who’re fasting

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, disclosed that he set aside N20 million to buy food for Christians and Muslims who are fasting.

Christians began their 40-day fast during lent in February, and it will end in April in time for Easter. Muslims started fasting during Ramadan in March, and it will last until April 2023.

Using his social media accounts, Bobrisky announced that he would use the funds put aside to feed people who had been fasting for days.

READ ALSO

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend…

“I couldn’t afford bottle water in 2021” – Pheelz…

He declared that despite the fact that people do not recognize his efforts and gestures, he will continue to be kind to them and not change his humanitarian nature.

Bobrisky wrote; “I budget (20million) for cooking for people fasting daily. I will never change my kindness to people even despite many of them are ingrate.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Nigerian man and his plus-sized bride set internet abuzz (Photos/Video)

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

“Little Englander” – FFK fires Ben Llewelyn-Jones over visa ban threat

Visiting prayer houses is a major turn off for me – Man warns future wife

Toke Makinwa slams man for being obsessed with her huge backside

Not all skit-makers are destined to ‘blow’ – Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka

Toke Makinwa clashes with trolls who questioned her for being single at her age

Bobrisky sets aside N20 million to feed Christians, Muslims who’re fasting

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More