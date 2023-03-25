TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who…

BRT driver faces 16-count charges over Lagos train accident

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice plans to charge Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the driver of the BRT bus that collided with a moving train in Lagos, with 16-count charges of manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.

The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of six Lagos State Government staff and passengers of the train, while 96 others were injured to varying degrees.

The collision occurred on March 9, when a staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing in Ikeja and the train dragged the bus and its passengers along the tracks until it came to a halt at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja.

READ ALSO

From grace to grass – Lady narrates how her friend…

“The transfer delayed” – Man slams Zenith…

In a statement released on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Grace Alo, the BRT driver is faced with 16-count charges.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous bodily harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement read.

According to the statement, charges will be promptly filed against the driver by the Office of the DPP. Nevertheless, his appearance before the Ikeja High Court for trial will be postponed until he has completely recovered from the severe injuries sustained during the accident.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BRT driver faces 16-count charges over Lagos train accident

I want to be appreciated for my talent not my body – Curvy actress, Mo Bewa

Gabon president, Ali Bongo trends for allowing government officials get soaked…

Lady reveals what she did after seeing the beautiful girl her ex cheated with

Young lady confused as boyfriend asks her to forgo scholarship in Canada for him

“Never lower your standard to please anyone” – Yul Edochie…

“Them just serve me better breakfast” – Niniola cries out over heartbreak

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More