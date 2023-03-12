Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Chioma Akpotha, an award-winning Nigerian Nollywood actress, looks stunning in new photos as she celebrates her 43rd birthday in style.

Recall that Chioma was recently involved in an argument with her colleague, Georgina, who mocked her for her bad experience at her polling unit during the presidential elections.

The actress took to Instagram to share stunning photos from her 43rd birthday photo shoot. In the caption of her post, the actress spoke about her creator’s faithfulness and thanked him for always being there for her.

Chioma wrote:

“I know my Father’s care for me…
He’s been good , He’s been good ..
He’s always been there for me..
He’s been good to me 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Thank God for life, family , friends and loved ones !
Happy birthday to the Apple of God’s eye !
Happy birthday Chioma Nwachinemere Nkemakonam Chukwuka”

See post below;

