Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their child

By Ezie Innocent

A Kenyan lady who alleged that she had welcomed a baby with famous businessman, Cubana Chief Priest has challenged him to conduct a DNA test on the child if he doubts he’s the father.

She pleaded with the socialite to do the test for the sake of the little baby after he debunked news of the child being his.

According to her, he was the one who advised her to keep the child, and she also requested him to take care of it because she has no cash or a job to support the child.

The socialite had said; “I am so rich that if I have a child outside my matrimonial bliss no one will know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny me of all people.

Oba without palace if e sure for you pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money I go run am, if the baby is mine I will double your expense if you can’t afford to pay show yourself and I will spend my money to do it.

Social media kidnapper you Dey find money, You guys have been trying to blackmail me since last year to give you money. It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places God forbid I assemble my babies In Nigeria and make them in America am too detailed to do such low key.”

