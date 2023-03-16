Cuppy celebrates as she officially graduates from Oxford University

Popular billionaire heiress, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has officially graduated from Oxford university.

The DJ took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with her fans and followers.

Cuppy who had begun her master’s degree at the prestigious institution in 2021 expressed her excitement over finally bagging a third degree.

She shared stunning photos of she and her family members who had attended the event to support her.

An adorable photo of she and her Caucasian fiancé, Ryan Taylor was also spotted.

Sharing the pictures on her social media page, Cuppy captioned:

“I’m a Third Degree HOTTER! Oxford University MSc done!!!”

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues and celebrities took to her Instagram comment section in droves to congratulate her.