TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

Cuppy celebrates as she officially graduates from Oxford University

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular billionaire heiress, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has officially graduated from Oxford university.

The DJ took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with her fans and followers.

Cuppy who had begun her master’s degree at the prestigious institution in 2021 expressed her excitement over finally bagging a third degree.

READ ALSO

“This kind of love dey attract English breakfast” – Daddy…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we…

She shared stunning photos of she and her family members who had attended the event to support her.

An adorable photo of she and her Caucasian fiancé, Ryan Taylor was also spotted.

Sharing the pictures on her social media page, Cuppy captioned:

I’m a Third Degree HOTTER! Oxford University MSc done!!!”

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues and celebrities took to her Instagram comment section in droves to congratulate her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her…

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Cuppy celebrates as she officially graduates from Oxford University

Man found standing mysteriously in front of native doctor’s door without moving…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

Uche Maduagwu shows appreciation as Tonto Dikeh gifts him $800 (Video)

Monalisa Stephen shades Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who do most for men…

Why a working class lady will appreciate 5k more than a university girl –…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More