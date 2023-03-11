TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to pay for everyone (Watch video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable never fails to make it to the news for one controversy or the other.

He recently visited a supermarket to shop for some items and he asked shoppers to pick whatever they want.

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to pay for everyone (Watch video) – portable
Out of excitement everyone started picking things which were not essentials including, toys, cosmetic items, teddy bears amongst others.

READ ALSO

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Portable’s sister hospitalised after friends attacked them…

When they submitted what they took at the counter and the attendants started calculating everything.

However, when Portable looked at the monitor and saw the amount of what has been calculated so far, he went into lamentation. He first said they wanted to rip him off and later concluded that he has been used.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More