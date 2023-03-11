Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to pay for everyone (Watch video)

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable never fails to make it to the news for one controversy or the other.

He recently visited a supermarket to shop for some items and he asked shoppers to pick whatever they want.

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to pay for everyone (Watch video) – portable

Out of excitement everyone started picking things which were not essentials including, toys, cosmetic items, teddy bears amongst others.

When they submitted what they took at the counter and the attendants started calculating everything.

However, when Portable looked at the monitor and saw the amount of what has been calculated so far, he went into lamentation. He first said they wanted to rip him off and later concluded that he has been used.

Watch the video below: