Dino Melaye flaunts new Rolls Royce acquired after election

Entertainment
By Shalom

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his instagram page to show off his new Rolls Royce which claimed he was able to afford through God’s economy. 

He pointed out that he doesn’t believe in austerity as he has all he needs according to riches in Christ Jesus. 

In his words:

“When you operate God’s economy, He will supply all your needs according to His riches in Christ Jesus. I don’t understand the word Austerity. SDM.”

Netizens tackled him saying that he bought the car with money belonging to the public. 

Some of the comments read:

trenches_baeby:

“Abeg shey na your salary you take buy maybach and those fleet of cars??? Man you be wetin them dey call Nigerian Politician onye oshii”.

princeolas_electronics:

“God forgive you all, with our treasury money wey belongs to Nigeria citizens na him you dey flunt with exotics cars”.

