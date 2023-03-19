TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels…

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2…

Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz, Mr P express disgust

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian singers, Folarin “Falz” Falana and Peter “Mr P” Okoye, have criticized the Nigerian Police for failing to safeguard voters during the general elections in 2023.

Their main focus was the All Progressives Congress (APC)-affiliated thugs’ assault on Lagos state voters.

High levels of harassment and assault, many of which were committed directly in front of the security staff, marred the 2023 Lagos State governor election.

READ ALSO

Falz reveals he’s been cutting off ‘evil friends’ since…

“I never thought I’d see the day all Nigerians would be…

Recent videos showed police officers either observing the mayhem or actively helping to deny many electors their right to vote.

Reacting to the disruption, Falz tweeted: “I am so livid. This level of fuckery is unbelievable!

“A couple of Arise TV journalists were very badly beaten up at my polling unit. OF COURSE, in the presence of Police officers!”

“On the basis of which logic do you conclude that it’s okay to use force to get people to ‘vote’ for you ? All you supporters and enablers of this fxxkery are even more despicable. You know better, but you are EVIL at heart. You are VILE!”

Also reacting, Peter Okoye said; “We do not have police in Nigeria! All we have is thugs with uniforms! SHAME ON THEM!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels celebrates…

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting…

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and…

Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels celebrates…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz, Mr P express…

Wizkid is using Davido’s absence to shine – Nigerian man (Video)

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

“Hope the ‘Obidiots’ believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yorubas” – MC…

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More