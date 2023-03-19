Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz, Mr P express disgust

Nigerian singers, Folarin “Falz” Falana and Peter “Mr P” Okoye, have criticized the Nigerian Police for failing to safeguard voters during the general elections in 2023.

Their main focus was the All Progressives Congress (APC)-affiliated thugs’ assault on Lagos state voters.

High levels of harassment and assault, many of which were committed directly in front of the security staff, marred the 2023 Lagos State governor election.

Recent videos showed police officers either observing the mayhem or actively helping to deny many electors their right to vote.

Reacting to the disruption, Falz tweeted: “I am so livid. This level of fuckery is unbelievable!

“A couple of Arise TV journalists were very badly beaten up at my polling unit. OF COURSE, in the presence of Police officers!”

“On the basis of which logic do you conclude that it’s okay to use force to get people to ‘vote’ for you ? All you supporters and enablers of this fxxkery are even more despicable. You know better, but you are EVIL at heart. You are VILE!”

Also reacting, Peter Okoye said; “We do not have police in Nigeria! All we have is thugs with uniforms! SHAME ON THEM!”