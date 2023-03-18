Even the gods want better life – Reactions as Yoruba deity is spotted casting vote in Lagos

As the governorship and state house of assembly elections take place across Nigeria, a sight which comes as a relief to the tension is that of the representative of the gods casting his vote.

A Yoruba deity known as ‘Ara Orun’ (People of Heaven) is seen casting his ballot at a polling unit in Lagos state while donned in his complete costume.

The masquerade was at a polling booth being directed on how to thumbprint on the ballot paper.

According to ancient beliefs, Ara Orun emanated directly from Heaven and was appointed lesser African gods and goddesses that had superpowers.

A photograph of the Yoruba god in human form surfaced online and generated interesting reactions.

Voting still ongoing in Lagos….. pic.twitter.com/4sxtvkPPKp — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) March 18, 2023

sharon.o.maxwell wrote; So how did the BVAS recognize his face

kvng_mst; Ara orun sef no want bad governance

adaikwerre; This is the problem. How did he Proceed without BVAS capturing his face? Abi he remove mask? Netflix no do pass like this.😂

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace; Could be someone trying to hide and save his life from be threatened 🤷🤷🤷

ellarine123; My tiredness is tired of being tired!

sisiherb; As ara aye no fit vote nko?awon ara orun ti take over…

deartmosphere; So BVAS captured him. Dey play

kelvinorolua; Even the gods want a better Life

whoisanazii; Even the gods de cast votes😂