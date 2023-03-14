Ex BBTitans housemate, Olivia Okoro, has been criticized heavily on social media for choosing to wear a dinner dress for her media rounds recently.

In the video that went viral online, she was seen in a long gold color ball dress with ruffles that looked heavy as she came down from the car.

She seemed uncomfortable but was later cheered up as a fan gifted her 2 million naira while addressing her as “our fashionista”.

Netizens rushed to the comments as they said that the 1.8 million naira dress was unnecessary given that it was not a dinner event and that she should have gone for something simpler.

thedebolabalogun said:

“It’s not even about the cost of the dress. You’re going for media rounds not an award night. Learn to dress accordingly and comfortably!”

See video here: