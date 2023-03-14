TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

Ex BBTitan housemate, Olivia, receives bashing over 1.8 million naira dress

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex BBTitans housemate, Olivia Okoro, has been criticized heavily on social media for choosing to wear a dinner dress for her media rounds recently.

In the video that went viral online, she was seen in a long gold color ball dress with ruffles that looked heavy as she came down from the car. 

She seemed uncomfortable but was later cheered up as a fan gifted her 2 million naira while addressing her as “our fashionista”.

READ ALSO

“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems…

Mandykiss reacts after being called out for making man poor…

Netizens rushed to the comments as they said that the  1.8 million naira dress was unnecessary given that it was not a dinner event and that she should have gone for something simpler.

thedebolabalogun said: 

“It’s not even about the cost of the dress. You’re going for media rounds not an award night. Learn to dress accordingly and comfortably!”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ex BBTitan housemate, Olivia, receives bashing over 1.8 million naira dress

Tems reacts to criticisms over her canopy dress to Oscar’s event

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her…

BLord sets up scholarship programme for only his village people

Skit-maker, OGB Recent unveils his new house (Photos/Video)

Portable begins self-defense training after being attacked (Video)

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More