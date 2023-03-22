Faithful man walks away with 204k ‘heartbreak fund’ because his woman cheated first

A Nigerian man disclosed that his girlfriend cheated on him first, leading to the breakup of their relationship and the receipt of a 204,000 reward.

The man who goes by the name Gospel claimed that when they first began dating, they made a deal to deposit 6,000 into a joint account each month.

He stated that it served as a form of insurance in the event that one of them betrays the other; in that case, the victim would be entitled to any funds that are present in the account at the time of the immoral act.

The woman faltered and ended up cheating after two years and eight months of courting, which meant that the man received the entire amount saved over the course of 34 months.

He wrote; “I got #204,000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly #6000 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all the money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).”